2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Football Team: Offense

The 2019 ALL-USA Preseason Offensive Football Team was selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on past performances, coach and scouting analyst recommendations and projected output this season.

Click the gallery below for the 25 players selected. Players are listed alphabetically by position.

LOOKBACK: ALL-USA Offensive Team | ALL-USA Defensive Team

OFFENSIVE POY: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco

DEFENSIVE POY: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oaks Christian

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga