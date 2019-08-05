2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Football Team: Offense

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 5, 2019
The 2019 ALL-USA Preseason Offensive Football Team was selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on past performances, coach and scouting analyst recommendations and projected output this season.
Click the gallery below for the 25 players selected. Players are listed alphabetically by position.
OFFENSIVE POY: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco
DEFENSIVE POY: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oaks Christian
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga
2019 ALL-USA Preseason Football Team, Agiye Hall, Andrew Raym, Arik Gilbert, bijan robinson, Bryce Young, Demarkcus Bowman, Demond Demas, DJ Uiagalelei, Drew Sanders, Hudson Card, Jalen McMillan, Jase McClellan, Joshua Karty, Julian Fleming, Landon Tengwall, Luke Wypler, Marcus Dumervil, Marcus Rosemy, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Mayer, paris johnson, Savion Byrd, Tate Ratledge, Tommy Brockermeyer, Zachary Evans, ALL-USA, Football