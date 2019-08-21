2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Girls Volleyball Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 21, 2019
The 2019 ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Team was selected by Sloane Green of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Preseason Volleyball: 5 More Worth Watching
Click through the gallery to meet the players:
LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team
ALL-USA Preseason Volleyball Team, Anna DeBeer, Annabelle Smith, Devyn Robinson, Elena Oglivie, Emily Londot, Hattie Monson, Jessica Mruzik, Kami Miner, Kennedi Orr, Leilah Smith, Lexi Rodriguez, Madison Williams, Melani Shaffmaster, Mia Tuaniga, Nalani Iosia, Naomi Cabello, Paige Flickinger, Reagan Rutherford, Rylee Rader, Sophie Fischer, Taylor Landfair, ALL-USA, Girls Volleyball