2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Softball Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | March 26, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the ALL-USA High School Preseason Softball Team for the 2018-19 season. Players were selected in coordination with Michael Kyllo-Kittleson at Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Note that more than a half-dozen states, including Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma, play high school softball in the fall. Players who have already completed their 2017-18 seasons are not recognized on this list but are eligible for inclusion on the year-end ALL-USA High School Softball Team.
Click the photo gallery below to see the full preseason team (players listed alphabetically):
ALL-USA Softball Team, Aspen Wesley, Avery Goelz, Bailey Dowling, Brooke Blankenship, Callie Turner, Cameron Fagan, Ciara Briggs, Hayden Brown, Jadelyn Allchin, Jayda Coleman, jessie fontes, Joley Mitchell, Julia Jimenez, Kamaya Cohen, Kinzie Hansen, Lexi Kilfoyl, Macy Simmons, Maddie Penta, Maya Brady, Nicole May, Presleigh Pilon, Quincee Lilio, Rylee Trlicek, Sarah Willis, Sophia Carroll, Sydney Supple, Tiare Jennings, ALL-USA, Softball