2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Softball Team

By March 26, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the ALL-USA High School Preseason Softball Team for the 2018-19 season. Players were selected in coordination with Michael Kyllo-Kittleson at Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Note that more than a half-dozen states, including Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma, play high school softball in the fall. Players who have already completed their 2017-18 seasons are not recognized on this list but are eligible for inclusion on the year-end ALL-USA High School Softball Team.

Click the photo gallery below to see the full preseason team (players listed alphabetically):

