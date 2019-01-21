2019 high school hoopers that are most likely to be one-and-done

Last summer, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that by 2021 he thinks the league will revert to its old system of allowing high school players to turn pro.

In the meantime, players must be a year removed from high school and 19 years old to declare.

Here’s a look at 10 players in the 2019 class that are most likely to be one-and-done.

