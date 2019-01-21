2019 high school hoopers that are most likely to be one-and-done

shares
By: Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports | January 21, 2019
Last summer, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that by 2021 he thinks the league will revert to its old system of allowing high school players to turn pro.
In the meantime, players must be a year removed from high school and 19 years old to declare.
Here’s a look at 10 players in the 2019 class that are most likely to be one-and-done.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oak Hill Academy<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-3/175<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Anthony, son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, is one of the most gifted scorers in the country regardless of class, with elite athleticism and a high basketball IQ.</p> <p><em>Photo: Aguall Studios</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Montverde (Fla.) Academy<br/><strong>Pos:</strong> Forward<br/><strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9/200<br/><strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong><br/> Achiuwa is a versatile forward who can knock down the perimeter jump <br/>shot, create his own shot and finish efficiently in the lane.</p><p><em>Photo by Elsa/Getty Images</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/215<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Edwards is quick and fast with elite athleticism, NBA range and the ability to finish in the lane through traffic. He’s also got a relentless motor, capable of willing himself to dominance on a consistent basis.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Rondone/Commercial Appeal</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-10/260<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> At his size, Carey can handle the ball, find the open man, dominate facing up or with his back to the basket, get into the lane and drain the perimeter jump shot.</p> <p><em>Photo: Amanda Inscore/The News-Press</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br/><strong>Pos:</strong> Shooting Guard<br/><strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-6/210<br/><strong>College:</strong> Arizona<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong><br/> Green is a super-athletic guard who scores at all three levels and also<br/> has the ability to run the point and put his teammates in position to <br/>be successful.</p><p><em>Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/185<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Lewis is an exceptional athlete with great size, length and a relentless motor. He also has the ability to knock down the perimeter jump shot.</p> <p><em>Photo: Noah K. Murray/Asbury Park Press</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Federal Way (Wash.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-10/185<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> McDaniels uses his size and length (6-11 standing reach) to impact the game on both ends of the floor. McDaniels is the most versatile player in the country.</p> <p><em>Photo: Federal Way HS</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-9/230<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Stewart simply won’t be outworked on the court; that mentality combined with his physical gifts, post moves and soft touch in the paint allow him to dominate everyone.</p> <p><em>Photo: Doug McSchooler/Indystar</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Roselle (N.J.) Catholic<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-6/190<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kentucky<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Whitney plays with great energy and passion which makes him a headache for defenders because of his size and diverse skill-set on the wing.</p> <p><em>Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Memphis (Tenn.) East<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-11/220<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Memphis<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Wiseman is arguably the most dominant back-to-the-basket player in the country and uses his size and length to dominate opposing big men and change shots on the defensive end.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Rondone/Commerical Appeal</em></p>
anthony edwards, basketball recruiting, Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings, cole anthony, Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman, khalil whitney, Nico Mannion, Boys Basketball, News
