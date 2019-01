2019 McDonald's All American Game Girls Roster

The McDonald’s All American Girls Game is scheduled to tip Wednesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. ET from Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

On the girls’ side four players hail from Ohio, the most represented state.

South Carolina, Stanford and Florida State led the way with three recruits apiece.

Name Pos Ht School College River Baldwin P 6’5″ Pleasant Home (AL) Florida State Breanna Beal W 6’0″ Rock Island (IL) South Carolina Aliyah Boston P 6’4″ Worcester Academy (MA) South Carolina Jakia Brown-Turner W 6’0″ Bishop McNamara (MD) NC State Samantha Brunelle F 6’2″ William Monroe (VA) Notre Dame Zia Cooke PG 5’9″ Rogers (OH) South Carolina Aubrey Griffin W 6’1″ Ossining Senior (NY) UConn Jordan Horston G 6’1″ Columbus Africentric (OH) Tennessee Diamond Miller G 6’1″ Franklin (NJ) Maryland Ashley Owusu PG 5’9″ Paul VI (VA) Florida State Sammie Puisis W 6’1″ William Mason (OH) Florida State Celeste Taylor G 5’11” Long Island Lutheran (NY) Texas

Girls East Head Coach: Sue Phillips, Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif.

Girls East Asst. Coach: Tami Monson, Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif.

Girls East Asst. Coach: Joe Guerra, Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif.

WEST TEAM

Name Pos Hgt School College Francesca Belibi F 6’1″ Regis Jesuit (CO) Stanford Kierstan Bell G 6’1″ McKinley (OH) Ohio State Kennedy Brown P 6’6″ Derby Senior (KS) Oregon State Nyah Green G 6’1″ Allen (TX) Louisville Angel Jackson P 6’5 Salesian College Prep (CA) USC Rickea Jackson W 6’2″ Detroit Edison Public Academy (MI) Mississippi State Haley Jones W 6’1″ Archbishop Mitty (CA) Stanford Jordyn Oliver G 5’10” Prosper (TX) Baylor Charisma Osborne PG 5’9″ Windward School (CA) UCLA Jaden Owens PG 5’6″ Plano West (TX) UCLA Anaya Peoples PG 5’10” Schlarman Academy (IL) Notre Dame Ashten Prechtel P 6’5″ Discovery Canyon Campus (CO) Stanford

Girls West Head Coach: Lee Rogers, Arundel Senior, Gambrills, Md.

Girls West Asst. Coach: Donna McGowan, Arundel Senior, Gambrills, Md.

Girls West Asst. Coach: Ana Baker, Arundel Senior, Gambrills, Md.