2019 National Signing Day: Live updates, analysis

National Signing Day is here, offering high school football prospects an opportunity to sign with the school of their choice.
In recent years, this day was the first chance recruits had to sign with a college; however, Early Signing Period in December changed that.
SIGNINGS AND COMMITMENTS
A calmness on the Alabama recruiting front
Four-star defensive lineman Byron Young was rumored to have possibly switched his commitment from the Crimson Tide, but when it came down to his final decision, he stuck with Alabama. Young is rated by 247 Sports as the No. 8 defensive tackle in the country and the sixth-best player in Mississippi this year.
Australian Punter Louis Hedley commits to Miami
Punter Louis Hedley committed to the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, Yahoo Sports reported. This is because Hedley lives in Australia and it’s already Feb. 6 there. Miami Head coach Manny Diaz had an Australian-themed response to Hedley’s commitment on Twitter.
George Pickens flips commitment to Georgia
Five-star wide receiver George Pickens, who played for Hoover (Ala.) High School, chose the Bulldogs after originally committing to Auburn, 247 Sports reported. He is the fourth-best wide receiver and the No. 1 player in his state, per 247 Sports.
Doug Nester changes decision to Virginia Tech
After he had originally committed to Ohio State, Doug Nester, — a four-star guard — flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech. Nester played for Spring Valley (Huntington, W.Va.) in high school. He is the No. 6 guard and the No. 2 player in his state on 247 Sports’ rankings.
Khris Bogle commits to Florida
Bogle, a defensive end for Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), and a four-star recruit, committed to the University of Florida. Bogle had previously committed to Alabama at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5. He had three hats on the table Wednesday on National Signing Day — Alabama, Miami and Florida.
Jamious Griffin picks Georgia Tech
ALL-USA selection Jamious Griffin chose Georgia Tech over Louisville, Florida State and Auburn. Griffin, who decommitted from N.C. State last month, will join his older brother Quon Griffin at Georgia Tech.
