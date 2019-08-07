2019 Super 25 Preseason High School Football Rankings released... Who's No. 1?

With football right around the corner, the Super 25 Preseason Football Rankings have been released. The Super 25 which is compiled by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.

Who will end up at the top come season end? Take a look at some of the best programs entering the season and key pieces that are expected to lead the charge throughout the year.

MORE PRESEASON COVERAGE: ALL-USA OFFENSE | DEFENSE

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

18-19 Record: 13-2

Final Super 25 Rank: Unranked

Why them: With 21 players on the roster ranked three-star or better between its junior and senior class, the biggest question isn’t how St. Thomas Aquinas will fill out a lineup – it’s probably a question of how all the talent will get playing time.

On offense, four-star wide receiver Marcus Rosemy is one of the top 10 wide receivers in the country. He’s not the only receiving threat, as wide receiver The’Andris Freeman and tight ends Joseph Kirner and Jake Ray are all considered three-star recruits. Running back Brian Brewton is a three-star recruit as well, and the group is protected by four offensive linemen who are all ranked three-stars or better, the most notable of which is Chosen 25 OT Marcus Dumervil.

The defense is just as deep, with four-star outside linebacker Derek Wingo, three-star OLB Devon Betty and three-star inside linebacker Andy Garcia all available. On the line, four-star 2021 strong-side defensive end Tyreak Sapp, three-star SDE Riyad Wilmot, three-star weak-side defensive end Griffin Lampton join three three-star defensive tackles. The secondary has similar strength with four-star safety Jahvante Royal and three-star cornerback Tyson Russell.

There is one question about how STA will put together their lineup, though, and it’s a mighty important one: Who’s going to start at quarterback? Three-star Brady Dean transferred in, but there’s still a battle raging between him and Zion Thomas, according to the Sun Sentinel. A quarterback battle can breed competition, and if it works out right, the team might be all the better for it.

Though STA was sanctioned for recruiting violations, the punishment does not seem like it will have much impact for the on-field product. Coming off a 13-2 season, St. Thomas Aquinas will work to get back to the championship game, and this time, take home the title.

SCHEDULE:

8/23 at De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

8/31 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

9/13 at South Plantation

9/20 Miramar

9/27 Carol City

10/4 Bye

10/11 Plantation

10/18 Deerfield

10/25 Fort Lauderdale

11/1 at Western