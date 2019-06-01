See the 2019 USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team roster

The USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team announced its 2019 roster Thursday night.
The team includes six players apiece in the current sophomore and freshman classes.
Here are the members of the team, split by class.
2021 members
- Sonia Citron, G, The Ursuline School (Scarsdale, N.Y.)
- Amari DeBerry, F, Williamsville South H.S. (Buffalo, N.Y.)
- Olivia Miles, PG, Blair Academy (Phillipsburg, N.J.)
- Aaliyah Moore, F, Moore H.S. (Okla.)
- Saylor Poffenbarger, G, Middletown H.S. (Md.)
- Payton Verhulst, G, Bishop Meige H.S. (De Soto, Kan.)
2022 members
- Janiah Barker, F, Tampa Bay Tech H.S. (Fla.)
- Lauren Betts, P, Grandview H.S. (Centennial, Colo.)
- KK Bransford, G, Mount Notre Dame H.S. (Cincinnati)
- Timea Gardiner, F, Fremont H.S. (Ogden, Utah)
- Londynn Jones, PG, Santiago H.S. (Riverside, Calif.)
- Kiki Rice, PG, Sidwell Friends School, (Washington, D.C.)
Several of these players were named to ALL-USA Teams.
Verhulst is two-time ALL-USA player, being named to the Second Team Kansas as a freshman and First Team as a sophomore. DeBerry made the First Team New York, Miles was a Second Team New Jersey and Moore was a Second Team Oklahoma.
Kiki Rice was the only member of the 2022 class to make an All-State team this year, being named to the ALL-USA First Team Washington, D.C.
The national team will play in the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Puerto Aysen, Chile from June 16-22.