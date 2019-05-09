2019 Way-Too-Early Preseason Super 25 Football Rankings

Yes, we know it’s only May, but it’s never too early to talk about who might have the best high school football teams in the country next season. Many of these teams will be playing in the 2019 GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff that will be announced soon.

Bearing in mind that transfers and injuries will change some of the likely favorites when teams begin practicing in August, here are the top 25 teams to watch for:

1. North Shore

Location: Galena Park, Texas

2018-19 Record: 16-0

Final Super 25 Rank: 2

Why them: Last season, the Mustangs finished No. 2 in the final Super 25 Football rankings and is the early favorite to win the title next year.

The team has eight players who are rated three-star or better, including the No. 1 running back in the nation, Zach Evans, and four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis. Davis may be a dual-threat player, but don’t mistake him as a running quarterback: He completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,350 yards and 43 touchdowns, according to Rivals. As a reminder, he did that as a sophomore against elite Texas competition. What will his junior year bring?

Davis is aided by Dameion George, a 6-foot-6.5, 348-pound offensive tackle who has another year left, and four-star wide receiver/athlete Shadrach Banks, who is entering his junior year.

But perhaps the most telling piece of information that could point to another strong year is the school’s top-ranked 2019 graduate was Keeyon Stewart, ranked No. 180 in the state. In returning the vast core of the team, the sky is the limit for head coach Jon Kay and the Mustangs.