WATCH: 2020 4-star P.J. Hall's full-court, behind-the-back bounce pass is assist of the summer already

Yes, we know. Summer is just a week old. It doesn’t matter, we’ve already seen the assist of the summer. It’s over.

The winner of the best assisting pass belongs to … drumroll please … Class of 2020 four-star forward P.J. Hall. The Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.) star showcased the finest vision and execution we’ve seen on a single play at the annual NBPA Top 100 camp.

We’d describe the entire sequence that set up Hall’s remarkable, near-full court assist, but we can’t really do it justice. Just check it out for yourself:

That is … something. Hall had plenty of reason to celebrate his assist, but was quick to also give credit to his teammate, who picked the perfect time to leak out on a break.

As for Hall’s future, it’s far too early to ask. The rising holds 24 scholarship offers, but is reportedly close to Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee in particular.

There’s still plenty of time for Hall to worry about his collegiate future. For now, he’s more focused on his performance to get him there, one play at a time as he continues to show out in Charlottesville.