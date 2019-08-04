2020 4-star wing Cam'Ron Fletcher commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON — John Calipari has picked up his second class of 2020 basketball commitment in a week.

Four-star wing Cam’Ron Fletcher committed to Kentucky Sunday after finishing an official visit to campus. The St. Louis native picked UK over finalists North Carolina, Michigan State, Missouri and Alabama. He confirmed the news via his personal Twitter account.

Fletcher’s commitment comes one week after five-star guard Brandon Boston became the first class of 2020 player to commit to Kentucky. The two commitments place Kentucky’s class at No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 247Sports Composite, which averages the ratings of the major recruiting services, ranks Fletcher as the No. 36 recruit in the class and No. 8 small forward.

Fletcher earned a UK scholarship offer in June after a breakout spring on the Nike EYBL summer basketball circuit where he averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6 wing shot just 25.7% from 3-point range (18 for 70), but Rivals analyst Eric Bossi listed Fletcher among the four-star prospects in the class that have the potential to reach five-star status in part because of his defensive ability.

