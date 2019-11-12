2020 Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 50 players on the watch list for the Girls High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
|Name
|School
|City, State
|Pos.
|Class
|College
|Sarah Andrews
|MacArthur
|Irving, TX
|G
|Sr.
|Baylor
|Anaya Boyd
|Lovejoy
|Hampton, GA
|G
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Jacorriah Bracey
|Ruleville Central
|Ruleville, MS
|G
|Sr.
|Ole Miss
|Cameron Brink
|Southridge
|Beaverton, OR
|F
|Sr.
|Stanford
|Paige Bueckers
|Hopkins
|Minnetonka, MN
|G
|Sr.
|UConn
|Allison Campbell
|Bellwood-Antis
|Bellwood, PA
|G
|Sr.
|Notre Dame
|Kamilla Cardoso
|Hamilton Heights Christian Academy
|Chattanooga, TN
|C
|Sr.
|Syracuse
|Caitlin Clark
|Dowling Catholic
|West Des Moines, IA
|G
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Olivia Cochran
|Carver
|Atlanta, GA
|F
|Sr.
|Louisville
|Dalayah Daniels
|Garfield
|Seattle, WA
|F
|Sr.
|California
|Amari DeBerry
|Williamsville South
|Williamsville, NY
|F
|Jr.
|UConn
|Brooke Demetre
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana, CA
|W
|Jr.
|Stanford
|Lexi Donarski
|Aquinas
|LaCrosse, WI
|G
|Sr.
|Iowa State
|Angela Dugalic
|Maine West
|Des Plaines, IL
|F
|Sr.
|Oregon
|Elauna Eaton
|Nettleton
|Jonesboro, AR
|G
|Sr.
|Arkansas
|Aaliyah Edwards
|Crestwood Secondary School
|Peterborough, Canada
|W
|Sr.
|UConn
|Gabrielle Elliott
|Detroit Edison Public School Academy
|Detroit, MI
|W
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Azzi Fudd
|St. John’s College
|Washington, D.C.
|G
|Jr.
|Undecided
|Sasha Goforth
|Fayetteville
|Fayetteville, AR
|G
|Sr.
|Oregon State
|Hannah Gusters
|MacArthur
|Irving, TX
|P
|Sr.
|Baylor
|Madison Hayes
|East Hamilton
|Ooltewah, TN
|G
|Sr.
|Mississippi State
|Treasure Hunt
|Hamilton Heights Christian Academy
|Chattanooga, TN
|G
|Sr.
|Kentucky
|Jordyn Jenkins
|Kentridge
|Kent, WA
|F
|Sr.
|USC
|Diamond Johnson
|Neumann-Goretti
|Phildelphia, PA
|G
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Jerkaila Jordan
|John Curtis Christian
|River Ridge, LA
|G
|Sr.
|Tulane
|Leilani Kapinus
|James Madison Memorial
|Madison, WI
|G
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Deja Kelly
|Duncanville
|Duncanville, TX
|G
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Ra’Shaya Kyle
|Marion
|Marion, IN
|P
|Sr.
|Purdue
|Natalija Marshall
|Christ the King
|Middle Village, NY
|F
|Sr.
|Notre Dame
|Mir McLean
|Roland Park Country School
|Baltimore, MD
|W
|Sr.
|UConn
|Jordyn Merritt
|Plano Senior
|Plano, TX
|F
|Sr.
|Florida
|Olivia Miles
|Blair Academy
|Blairstown Township, NJ
|G
|Jr.
|Undecided
|Anna Morris
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|Washington Township, NJ
|F
|Sr.
|Northwestern
|Te-Hina Paopao
|LaJolla Country Day School
|LaJolla, CA
|G
|Sr.
|Oregon
|Sydney Parrish
|Hamilton Southeastern
|Fishers, IN
|G
|Sr.
|Oregon
|Kateri Poole
|South Shore
|Brooklyn, NY
|G
|Sr.
|Ohio State
|Angel Reese
|St. Frances Academy
|Baltimore, MD
|W
|Sr.
|Maryland
|Darrione Rogers
|Lake Park West
|Roselle, IL
|G
|Sr.
|DePaul
|Eniya Russell
|St. Vincent Pallotti
|Laurel, MD
|G
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Maddie Scherr
|Larry A. Ryle
|Union, KY
|G
|Sr.
|Oregon
|Madison Scott
|Bishop McNamara
|Forestville, MD
|W
|Sr.
|Ole Miss
|Harmoni Turner
|Legacy
|Mansfield, TX
|G
|Sr.
|Harvard
|Jana Van Gytenbeek
|Cherry Creek
|Greenwood Village, CO
|G
|Sr.
|Stanford
|Hailey Van Lith
|Cashmere
|Cashmere, WA
|G
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Dontavia Waggoner
|Ensworth School
|Nashville, TN
|G
|Sr.
|NC State
|Sakima Walker
|Columbus Africentric Early College
|Columbus, OH
|P
|Sr.
|Undecided
|Lauren Ware
|Century
|Bismarck, ND
|P
|Sr.
|Arizona
|Kylee Watson
|Mainland Regional
|Linwood, NJ
|F
|Sr.
|Oregon
|Madeline Westbeld
|Fairmont
|Kettering, OH
|F
|Sr.
|Notre Dame
|Priscilla Williams
|Branson
|Branson, MO
|G
|Sr.
|Syracuse