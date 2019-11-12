2020 Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 50 players on the watch list for the Girls High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Name School City, State Pos. Class College Sarah Andrews MacArthur Irving, TX G Sr. Baylor Anaya Boyd Lovejoy Hampton, GA G Sr. Undecided Jacorriah Bracey Ruleville Central Ruleville, MS G Sr. Ole Miss Cameron Brink Southridge Beaverton, OR F Sr. Stanford Paige Bueckers Hopkins Minnetonka, MN G Sr. UConn Allison Campbell Bellwood-Antis Bellwood, PA G Sr. Notre Dame Kamilla Cardoso Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Chattanooga, TN C Sr. Syracuse Caitlin Clark Dowling Catholic West Des Moines, IA G Sr. Undecided Olivia Cochran Carver Atlanta, GA F Sr. Louisville Dalayah Daniels Garfield Seattle, WA F Sr. California Amari DeBerry Williamsville South Williamsville, NY F Jr. UConn Brooke Demetre Mater Dei Santa Ana, CA W Jr. Stanford Lexi Donarski Aquinas LaCrosse, WI G Sr. Iowa State Angela Dugalic Maine West Des Plaines, IL F Sr. Oregon Elauna Eaton Nettleton Jonesboro, AR G Sr. Arkansas Aaliyah Edwards Crestwood Secondary School Peterborough, Canada W Sr. UConn Gabrielle Elliott Detroit Edison Public School Academy Detroit, MI W Sr. Undecided Azzi Fudd St. John’s College Washington, D.C. G Jr. Undecided Sasha Goforth Fayetteville Fayetteville, AR G Sr. Oregon State Hannah Gusters MacArthur Irving, TX P Sr. Baylor Madison Hayes East Hamilton Ooltewah, TN G Sr. Mississippi State Treasure Hunt Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Chattanooga, TN G Sr. Kentucky Jordyn Jenkins Kentridge Kent, WA F Sr. USC Diamond Johnson Neumann-Goretti Phildelphia, PA G Sr. Undecided Jerkaila Jordan John Curtis Christian River Ridge, LA G Sr. Tulane Leilani Kapinus James Madison Memorial Madison, WI G Sr. Undecided Deja Kelly Duncanville Duncanville, TX G Sr. Undecided Ra’Shaya Kyle Marion Marion, IN P Sr. Purdue Natalija Marshall Christ the King Middle Village, NY F Sr. Notre Dame Mir McLean Roland Park Country School Baltimore, MD W Sr. UConn Jordyn Merritt Plano Senior Plano, TX F Sr. Florida Olivia Miles Blair Academy Blairstown Township, NJ G Jr. Undecided Anna Morris Immaculate Heart Academy Washington Township, NJ F Sr. Northwestern Te-Hina Paopao LaJolla Country Day School LaJolla, CA G Sr. Oregon Sydney Parrish Hamilton Southeastern Fishers, IN G Sr. Oregon Kateri Poole South Shore Brooklyn, NY G Sr. Ohio State Angel Reese St. Frances Academy Baltimore, MD W Sr. Maryland Darrione Rogers Lake Park West Roselle, IL G Sr. DePaul Eniya Russell St. Vincent Pallotti Laurel, MD G Sr. Undecided Maddie Scherr Larry A. Ryle Union, KY G Sr. Oregon Madison Scott Bishop McNamara Forestville, MD W Sr. Ole Miss Harmoni Turner Legacy Mansfield, TX G Sr. Harvard Jana Van Gytenbeek Cherry Creek Greenwood Village, CO G Sr. Stanford Hailey Van Lith Cashmere Cashmere, WA G Sr. Undecided Dontavia Waggoner Ensworth School Nashville, TN G Sr. NC State Sakima Walker Columbus Africentric Early College Columbus, OH P Sr. Undecided Lauren Ware Century Bismarck, ND P Sr. Arizona Kylee Watson Mainland Regional Linwood, NJ F Sr. Oregon Madeline Westbeld Fairmont Kettering, OH F Sr. Notre Dame Priscilla Williams Branson Branson, MO G Sr. Syracuse