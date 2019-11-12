USA Today Sports

2020 Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

Photo: Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Girls Basketball

By November 12, 2019

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 50 players on the watch list for the Girls High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Name School City, State Pos. Class College
Sarah Andrews MacArthur Irving, TX G Sr. Baylor
Anaya Boyd Lovejoy Hampton, GA G Sr. Undecided
Jacorriah Bracey Ruleville Central Ruleville, MS G Sr. Ole Miss
Cameron Brink Southridge Beaverton, OR F Sr. Stanford
Paige Bueckers Hopkins Minnetonka, MN G Sr. UConn
Allison Campbell Bellwood-Antis Bellwood, PA G Sr. Notre Dame
Kamilla Cardoso Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Chattanooga, TN C Sr. Syracuse
Caitlin Clark Dowling Catholic West Des Moines, IA G Sr. Undecided
Olivia Cochran Carver Atlanta, GA F Sr. Louisville
Dalayah Daniels Garfield Seattle, WA F Sr. California
Amari DeBerry Williamsville South Williamsville, NY F Jr. UConn
Brooke Demetre Mater Dei Santa Ana, CA W Jr. Stanford
Lexi Donarski Aquinas LaCrosse, WI G Sr. Iowa State
Angela Dugalic Maine West Des Plaines, IL F Sr. Oregon
Elauna Eaton Nettleton Jonesboro, AR G Sr. Arkansas
Aaliyah Edwards Crestwood Secondary School Peterborough, Canada W Sr. UConn
Gabrielle Elliott Detroit Edison Public School Academy Detroit, MI W Sr. Undecided
Azzi Fudd St. John’s College Washington, D.C. G Jr. Undecided
Sasha Goforth Fayetteville Fayetteville, AR G Sr. Oregon State
Hannah Gusters MacArthur Irving, TX P Sr. Baylor
Madison Hayes East Hamilton Ooltewah, TN G Sr. Mississippi State
Treasure Hunt Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Chattanooga, TN G Sr. Kentucky
Jordyn Jenkins Kentridge Kent, WA F Sr. USC
Diamond Johnson Neumann-Goretti Phildelphia, PA G Sr. Undecided
Jerkaila Jordan John Curtis Christian River Ridge, LA G Sr. Tulane
Leilani Kapinus James Madison Memorial Madison, WI G Sr. Undecided
Deja Kelly Duncanville Duncanville, TX G Sr. Undecided
Ra’Shaya Kyle Marion Marion, IN P Sr. Purdue
Natalija Marshall Christ the King Middle Village, NY F Sr. Notre Dame
Mir McLean Roland Park Country School Baltimore, MD W Sr. UConn
Jordyn Merritt Plano Senior Plano, TX F Sr. Florida
Olivia Miles Blair Academy Blairstown Township, NJ G Jr. Undecided
Anna Morris Immaculate Heart Academy Washington Township, NJ F Sr. Northwestern
Te-Hina Paopao LaJolla Country Day School LaJolla, CA G Sr. Oregon
Sydney Parrish Hamilton Southeastern Fishers, IN G Sr. Oregon
Kateri Poole South Shore Brooklyn, NY G Sr. Ohio State
Angel Reese St. Frances Academy Baltimore, MD W Sr. Maryland
Darrione Rogers Lake Park West Roselle, IL G Sr. DePaul
Eniya Russell St. Vincent Pallotti Laurel, MD G Sr. Undecided
Maddie Scherr Larry A. Ryle Union, KY G Sr. Oregon
Madison Scott Bishop McNamara Forestville, MD W Sr. Ole Miss
Harmoni Turner Legacy Mansfield, TX G Sr. Harvard
Jana Van Gytenbeek Cherry Creek Greenwood Village, CO G Sr. Stanford
Hailey Van Lith Cashmere Cashmere, WA G Sr. Undecided
Dontavia Waggoner Ensworth School Nashville, TN G Sr. NC State
Sakima Walker Columbus Africentric Early College Columbus, OH P Sr. Undecided
Lauren Ware Century Bismarck, ND P Sr. Arizona
Kylee Watson Mainland Regional Linwood, NJ F Sr. Oregon
Madeline Westbeld Fairmont Kettering, OH F Sr. Notre Dame
Priscilla Williams Branson Branson, MO G Sr. Syracuse

 

