Elite 2021 forward Chantae Embry transferring to Norman

By September 2, 2019

As a freshman, Chantae Embry averaged 22.3 points and 8.9 rebounds, earning herself a spot on the ALL-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Second Team.

However, what looked to be the start of a great high school career was derailed by a torn ACL.

Now, as she progresses in recovering from the injury, Embry has announced she is transferring from Prague (Oklahoma) High School, according to the Oklahoman.

The star 2021 small forward will attend Norman (Oklahoma) High School this year.

The move was prompted by Embry’s mother getting a job at Roosevelt Elementary School in Norman, according to the Oklahoman. Norman and Prague are about 60 miles away from each other.

Norman hopes to get back the player Embry was as a freshman this spring. She was fully cleared and started non-contact drills, head coach Michael Neal told the Oklahoman.

Embry will replace Ole Miss commit Kendra Gillispie, who transferred from Norman to Harding Charter Prep (Oklahoma City), according to the Oklahoman.

ESPN ranks Embry as a four-star player and the No. 29 prospect in the 2021 class.

Embry tweeted that she was offered by LSU and Kansas over the last 24 hours.

