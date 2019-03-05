2021 U18 Baseball World Cup to be played in Florida

The U18 Baseball World Cup is coming to the United States.

On Tuesday morning, the World Baseball Softball Confederation announced the 2021 tournament will be held in the Florida cities of Sarasota and Bradenton.

This will be the first time since 1995 that this will be held in the U.S.

Teams made of 16- to 18-year-olds from 12 countries will participate in the tournament in September 2021. Fifty games will be played between spring training stadiums Ed Smith Stadium and LECOM Park.

“While the sport of baseball has never been as global as it is today, there has never been a more opportune time to bring the U-18 Baseball World Cup back to the U.S.,” WBSC president Riccardo Fraccari said in a statement. “Baseball, together with softball, has furthered its position as the most practiced team sport, with participation numbers increasing over 20 percent to 25 million over the last five years, in the U.S. alone.”

The 2019 World Cup will take place in Gijang Republic of Korea beginning Aug. 30. Team USA is aiming for its fifth consecutive title.