Report: Sierra Canyon 2022 star Amari Bailey decommits from UCLA

Amari Bailey, one of the top rising sophomores in the country, decommitted from UCLA on Monday, according to Movement Hoops.

The social media outlet tweeted the 2022 star is reopening his recruiting. Bailey’s AAU team, Mac Irvin Fire, retweeted it.

Bailey, a shooting guard at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), initially committed to UCLA in December. He had also been committed to DePaul while in the eighth grade, but decommitted.

It’s rare for star basketball players to commit at such a young age. Bailey committed to UCLA before going on a visit, according to 247Sports. He wasn’t allowed to visit due to NCAA rules.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, Bailey is already getting recognized as a top player. ESPN lists him as the No. 6 player in the 2022 class, and he is a member of the USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team set to play in the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Belém, Brazil beginning Wednesday.

At Sierra Canyon, Bailey is part of a young star-studded core with LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., an incoming freshman.

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire is also expected to be part of the team next season.