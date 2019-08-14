2022 star Sadraque Nganga joins Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)

Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) already has plenty of star power in Kyree Walker, a 4-star recruit, and Dalen Terry, also a 4-star, but on Tuesday the team still managed to get better.

Sadraque Nganga, one of the top players in the 2022 class, has announced that he will be joining Hillcrest Prep. Nganga transferred over from fellow Arizona school Compass Prep in Chandler.

Hillcrest also landed 5-star recruits Michael Foster and Keon Edwards via transfer these last several months, so the team is looking talented on paper.

Though Nganga is in the 2022 class, he already has some Division I offers, according to 247 Sports. He has offers from at least Arizona State, Maryland and Oklahoma, per 247.

ESPN has him listed as the No. 2 recruit in his state for 2022, behind just Dylan Anderson from Perry High School (Gilbert, Arizona). He is the No. 25 player in his class and a 5-star recruit on ESPN.