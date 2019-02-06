Four-star DB Christian Williams flips commitment from Alabama to Miami

Alabama is used to convincing top athletes to join them from prior commitments. That script was flipped for one big prospect Wednesday morning.

In the first significant recruiting “flip” of 2019 National Signing Day, four-star cornerback Christian Williams of Daphne (Ala.) High School made a day of commitment change from Alabama to Miami. He will sign with the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound Under Armour All-American had been an Alabama commitment since last April, but had continued to visit other schools. He made a late January trip to Miami, now under new head coach Manny Diaz, and had been rumored to be seriously considering the Hurricanes ever since.

Williams’ hand was tipped when he arrived in the Daphne gym and sat behind a table that was decorated in green and orange trim. He late brought out a Miami-themed cake, further cementing the pledge.

West Jones defensive end Byron Young makes it official, signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide. @wdam pic.twitter.com/HQ3I8RM2x1 — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) February 6, 2019

Williams’ departure was one bit of tough news, but it wasn’t all bad news for Alabama on Wednesday morning: another key four-star recruit, Byron Young, whose commitment was previously thought to be in peril instead showed up at his signing day ceremony wearing an Alabama polo shirt, quickly dispelling concerns that he might opt for another program.