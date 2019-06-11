4-star Hawaii LB Nick Herbig commits to Wisconsin

It’s hard to find two climate zones more different than Hawaii and Wisconsin. Apparently that didn’t put off Nick Herbig.

Herbig, a 4-star outside linebacker for Hawaii power St. Louis High School (Honolulu, Hi.), announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday night. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound island native picked the Badgers over 15 other scholarship offers, including from the likes of UCLA, Washington, Stanford, USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Nebraska, among others.

Herbig announced his commitment via Twitter, starting with an emotional “Mom & Dad I’M Home!”

Mom & Dad. IM HOME❗️ Committed to the University of Wisconsin🦡🔴⚪️ Glory to my God the most high. Thank you to everyone who has been with me throughout this journey🙏🏼 ON WISCONSIN!!! pic.twitter.com/7JPmwuEV48 — 1️⃣yngHERBO9️⃣ (@nickherbig_) June 10, 2019

Now Herbig is heading back to Hawaii, with his future well in place in Hawaii (for now) at long last. The Polynesian Bowl commit is now ready to play, both in his senior season and at the next level.