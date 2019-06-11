4-star OT Joshua Braun, from Florida, commits to Georgia

The Bulldogs aren’t in the middle of a recruiting rush, but they aren’t quiet, either.

On Monday, the Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart received a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Joshua Braun, a Suwanee High School (Live Oak, Fla.) star and one of the top-25 overall offensive tackle prospects in the country. He’s also considered the No. 45 overall recruit in the state of Florida.

For Braun, his eventual decision came down to Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

Braun’s commitment to the Bulldogs wasn’t a surprise from the recruiting ground game — Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman was known to be a huge fan of the 6-foot-6, 335-pound prospect — but was in another aspect: His two older brothers both starred on the offensive line at Georgia Tech: Trey Braun, who graduated with the Class of 2015, and Parker Braun, a second-team All-ACC honoree in 2017 who became a graduate transfer to Texas earlier this spring.

In fact, while Braun didn’t follow his brothers to Georgia Tech, he did get to bring some of their experience to his own decision, thanks to one of Georgia’s strength coaches.

“I like all the coaches, but I like Coach Pittman specifically,” Braun told 247Sports. “I like his coaching style. I like how he could develop me, and I know the strength program is heading in the right direction. One of their strength coaches was at Georgia Tech and he coached both of my brothers, and we trust him to tell us the truth about the strength program.”