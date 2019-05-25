4-star recruit Cole Bajema staying with Michigan basketball

Cole Bajema will play for Michigan basketball next fall.

Bajema, a 4-star prospect who signed with the Wolverines, reaffirmed his status late Friday night shortly after the conclusion of U-M’s coaching search.

“The departure of Coach Beilein came as a big surprise,” Bajema tweeted. “Given Coach Beilein recruited me, I am sad to see him go but fully support him in his new venture at the Cavaliers. I cannot thank the entire Michigan basketball staff enough for their support.

“Having patiently waited for Michigan to name its new head coach, I am very excited Juwan Howard is the new head coach. I believe he will uphold the great culture, that is Michigan basketball. I know there’s a lot of speculation out there but I am ALL IN for coach Howard and ready to report in June! Go Blue!”