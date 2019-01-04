49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gives Super Bowl tickets to Paradise (Cal.) High School football coach

It’s been a tough year for Paradise, Calif., which was dramatically impacted by the Northern California wildfires. That included a setback to the football team, which had to focus on survival rather than competition on the field.

In early November, the 49ers invited the entire Paradise squad to the team’s Monday night football game against the Giants. It was a nice touch. Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan upped the ante, inviting Paradise head football coach Rick Prinz to the Super Bowl with a pair of tickets.

On Nov. 12th the #49ers hosted the Paradise High School football team after their playoff-bound season was cut short due to the #CampFire. This past week, Kyle Shanahan surprised Paradise High School head coach Rick Prinz with 2 tickets to #SBLIII 🙌 #CaliforniaStrong pic.twitter.com/ZVewAEJXTU — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 3, 2019

Shanahan presented the offer with a heartfelt message from the franchise:

“It was a big deal for us having you guys on the sidelines against the Giants,” Shanahan told Prinz during a FaceTime message. “It was real cool getting to see you, see your whole team. I can’t imagine what you guys have been through this year. It’s unbelievable what you guys have to had to go through and what you guys still did. I know you guys are trying to persevere down there, but we wanted to take care of you a little bit, man, because we know you deserve it.”

Prinz immediately told Shanahan he would take his wife. If he does, he’ll certainly have a worthy travel companion.