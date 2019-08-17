Top players to watch at the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park

23 shares
By: Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports | August 17, 2019
New York City is widely regarded as the “Mecca” of basketball with famed arenas like Madison Square Garden and blacktops like Rucker Park.
With that appointment comes raucous fans whose passion is unmatched.
On Sunday at 2 p.m. (ET) the top high school players will put their skills on display in front of the rowdy crowds when they suit up for the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park.
Here are five players you won’t want to miss in the game.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Prolific Prep (Napa, California)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Combo Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Why him:</strong> Green saved his best performance of the summer for the toughest tournament, the Nike Peach Jam. He nearly led Team WhyNot (California) to the title but fell just short. Now he’ll bring his high-wire act to New York City’s famed park where his athleticism and speed will be sure to wow the crowd.</p> <p><em>Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Our Savior New American School (Centereach, New York)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wing<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2021<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Why him:</strong> Kuminga is the No. 1 player in the Chosen 25 and uses his size and versatility to dominate in every aspect on the court. His all-around game will translate in the up-and-down setting at Dyckman.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jeff Armstrong/Jon Lopez Creative</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Georgia)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Why him: </strong>Cooper, the top ranked player in the Chosen 25, is the best point guard in the country regardless of class and masterfully maneuvers wherever he wants to on the floor with his crafty ball-handling ability, speed and quickness. Cooper’s game is tailor-made for Dyckman. </p> <p><em>Photo: Jeff Armstrong/Jon Lopez Creative</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mayfair High School (Lakewood, California)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Why him: </strong>Christopher, ranked No. 13 in the Chosen 25, is one of the most physically imposing guards in the country, who bullies his way into the lane and finishes with and through contact like no other guard in the country, regardless of class. Expect the raucous crowd at Dyckman to respect Christopher when it’s all said and done. </p> <p><em>Photo: Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Why him:</strong> Walker, ranked No. 12 in the Chosen 25, thrives in this run-and-gun setting and is one of the best players in the country in transition. A true showman, Walker will win over the New York City crowd with his knack for scoring from all over the court.</p> <p><em>Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports</em></p>
2020 Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, josh christopher, Kyree Walker, sharife cooper, Boys Basketball, Gallery
