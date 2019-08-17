USA Today Sports

Top players to watch at the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park

Photo: Getty Images

Top players to watch at the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park

Boys Basketball

Top players to watch at the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park

By August 17, 2019

By: |

New York City is widely regarded as the “Mecca” of basketball with famed arenas like Madison Square Garden and blacktops like Rucker Park.

With that appointment comes raucous fans whose passion is unmatched.

On Sunday at 2 p.m. (ET) the top high school players will put their skills on display in front of the rowdy crowds when they suit up for the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park.

Here are five players you won’t want to miss in the game.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , , Boys Basketball, Gallery

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/5-players-to-watch-slam-summer-classic?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Top players to watch at the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.