Top players to watch at the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park

New York City is widely regarded as the “Mecca” of basketball with famed arenas like Madison Square Garden and blacktops like Rucker Park.

With that appointment comes raucous fans whose passion is unmatched.

On Sunday at 2 p.m. (ET) the top high school players will put their skills on display in front of the rowdy crowds when they suit up for the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park.

Here are five players you won’t want to miss in the game.

