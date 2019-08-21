Linebacker Kobie McKinzie decommits from Texas Tech

Lubbock (Texas) Cooper High School’s Kobie McKinzie and the Red Raiders seemed like a good match.

McKinzie is a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports’ estimation. He also is the top-rated outside linebacker in his 2022 Class and the second best player in the state of Texas, per 247.

At the time, not only did McKinzie decide to stay in his state, he also committed to the Division I school in the same city as his high school: Texas Tech.

On Wednesday that all changed when McKinzie announced he was decommiting from the Red Raiders. But don’t get too down Texas Tech fans, McKinzie still gave a glimmer of hope to the hometown team.

“Texas Tech will still be a top school for me,” McKinzie said on Twitter. “As of right now, I feel this is the best decision and I will be decommitting [from] Texas Tech.”

USA TODAY Sports wrote about how McKinzie could be the most important recruit in school history this month, but now there’s a possibility that he’s going elsewhere.

McKinzie has at least eight Division I offers, according to 247 Sports. The most notable schools besides Texas Tech are Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU and Texas A&M.