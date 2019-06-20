2021 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff commits to Oklahoma

It appears that Oklahoma will go without a quarterback in its Class of 2020 a year after top passer Spencer Rattler signed with the Sooners. That put additional impetus behind the program’s need for a quarterback in 2021, and Thursday coach Lincoln Riley got his man.

Brock Vandagriff, a 5-star, pro-style quarterback for Prince Avenue Christian School (Bogart, Ga.), committed to the Sooners on Thursday morning. He picked Oklahoma ahead of scholarship offers from 20 of the nation’s other elite programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and more.

“Oklahoma was the best decision for me because it checked all the boxes as an individual and as an athlete,” Vandagriff wrote in a first-person announcement about his commitment on Rivals.com. “The staff was more than welcoming, and unbelievably outgoing throughout the process. It only took two visits to know that is where I will be spending my college years. THAT is how special it is in Norman.”

Vandagriff still has two more high school seasons ahead of him, which makes his early commitment decidedly unbinding, but it highlights Oklahoma’s consistent ability to bring in elite talent at the quarterback position, via both traditional recruiting and transfers; the Sooners are expected to start Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts a year after former Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy and went on to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

After much time and prayer, the time has come… Thank you to all who made it happen. 🌊COMMITTED🌊 (video courtesy of @TFB_Sooners) pic.twitter.com/bliUHM6Hw3 — brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) June 20, 2019

While the Class of 2021 prospect rankings have yet to truly filter out, Vandagriff is currently ranked as a top-three pro-style quarterback and top-20 overall prospect by 247Sports industry composite rankings. A 6-foot-2.5, 200-pound passer, the Prince Avenue star already has prototypical college quarterback size and an arm that will likely only continue to improve under Riley’s tutelage in Norman.

And, he’ll be able to lean on Oklahoma’s budding legacy of signal callers. Within hours of his commitment, Vandagriff had already received supportive Tweets from Heisman Trophy winners-turned NFL Draft top picks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

@BrockVandagriff Welcome home man. Keep the tradition going #Boomer — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) June 20, 2019