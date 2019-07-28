5-star RB Bijan Robinson, who was thought to be a lock for the Buckeyes, now reportedly leaning towards Texas

As of this morning, there appears to be a glitch in the Buckeye recruiting Matrix. According to a report from Eleven Warriors, the Ohio State coaching staff was notified that five-star running back Bijan Robinson is now looking elsewhere.

It has long been thought that the Arizona native was a near lock to join the Ohio State program when he announces on August 2, but Texas seems to be closing in and now has the upper hand. This appears to be a very decisive and quick turn about based on everything that was known up until now, and — if true — puts the Buckeye program in a precarious position as it relates to the running back position for the 2020 class.