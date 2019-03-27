50 years after girls first played sports in Minn., state is poster child for high school participation

Before the last years of the 1960s, girls in Minnesota couldn’t play sports. They could be involved in so many ways, but not on the field or the court.

When that finally changed, the development and future of school-aged girls changed with it. Now, some 50 years later, the Land of 10,000 Lakes is the ultimate poster child for female sporting equality and opportunity.

As reported by the Fargo-Moorhead Forum and ABC affiliate WDAY, current day Minnesota leads the nation in per capita girls sports participation. That rate has swelled as girls sports participation has risen 17 percent in the past 10 years, making current Minnesota high school sports almost exactly half (49 percent, per the Forum) female.

The lessons that have been learned along the way aren’t lost on current or former athletes.

“You learn so many things for later on in life, even like the communications side of it you learn how to work with other people.” Roseau senior Kacie Borowicz told the Forum.

Now, more young women are learning those lessons at a higher rate than in any state in the nation.