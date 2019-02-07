7 things to know about Miami’s jacked new punter, Louis Hedley

The Miami Hurricanes and new head coach Manny Diaz beat everyone in the college football world to National Signing Day on Wednesday by signing a player from Australia, which had a 13-hour jump on Feb. 6 compared with eastern time.

RELATED: National Signing Day Commitments

Punter Louis Hedley signed with Miami from his hometown in Mandurah, Western Australia, per USA TODAY Sports, on what was still Tuesday night in the United States. And he quickly grabbed the attention of college football fans for a variety of reasons.

Composite Team Rankings: 2019 Top 50 Recruiting Classes

So while Hedley looks to help provide the Hurricanes with some much-needed relief on special teams, here are seven things you’ll want to know about him.

It's signing day somewhere. 😎 The Australian punter is officially a member of #Surge19. Welcome to The U, @LouisHedley1! pic.twitter.com/hPTsDEwkhz — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 6, 2019

1. Hedley is a jacked 3-star recruit

The punter is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, so he has several inches and 15 to 30 pounds on some of the nation’s best punters from last season. And according to ESPN, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, Hedley is a three-star recruit and one of the top punting prospects in the country.

And he definitely seems like the kind of punter you don’t even want to attempt to rough.

2. He has three years of eligibility left

Hedley is a junior college transfer out of the City College of San Francisco, where he redshirted during the 2018 season after playing in 2017, per the Miami Herald. So he still has a few years of college football left.

In his only season playing American football — Australian football was previously his thing — Hedley had 45 punts for 1,736 yards (38.6 yards per punt) with a 59-yard high and eight landing inside the 20-yard line, according to the stats sheet on his City College of San Francisco profile.

While that’s not exactly at the top of the charts in the FBS, his average would actually put him at No. 20 in the ACC and is better than Miami’s overall average last season, which was dead-last in the conference at 38.3 yards per punt. Plus, Hedley is still fairly new to the sport and has time to improve.

See his highlight reel from his profile on hudl.com:

3. Hedley is older than most recruits, but we’re still waiting to learn exactly how old he is

The Australian punter is in his mid-20s, and until his birthday is listed on Miami’s roster, that’s as specific as we can get. He was 24 years old when The Guardian, the student newspaper at City College of San Francisco, published a profile on him in November of 2017, but that’s all we know — for now.

4. He used to be a scaffolder

A man of many talents, Hedley is a former Australian rules football player — where his punting skills originated — and, according to theMiami Herald, he “spent eight years working as a scaffolder in the Australian desert before coming to the United States to try to make it as a specialist.”

5. Hedley had only been practicing with an American football three months before playing

From a 2017 story in The Guardian:

“The first game I ever watched was the game I was playing in. I’ve only been here three months and I first picked up a football six months ago. But I am learning fast,” Headley said. “With rugby punts, or as you guys call them ‘pooch punts’, it is similar since you gotta get under the ball a bit, but the spiral is completely different so that’s why I moved to Melvin, Australia to train for four months before I came here. I am still learning every day but hopefully I got it by the time I am in a four year college.”

Working both styles today. Looking forward to this weekends official visit 🙌🏽 #itsallabouttheU #surge19 pic.twitter.com/takF57suaA — Louis Hedley (@LouisHedley1) December 11, 2018

6. He is Manny Diaz’s first signee

Hedley verbally committed to the Hurricanes in November and then visited in December. But he didn’t sign until Wednesday (in Australia) and because of the time difference, he’s the new head coach’s first signee. Also according to both Rivals and 247Sports: Miami is the only school that made Hedley an offer.

Diaz was previously the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator before being tapped for the Temple head coach job. But hours after former coach Mark Richt announced he was leaving the program, Miami easily lured Diaz back to Coral Gables.

7. He has an adorable child named Loki

Hedley introduced the internet to his child, Loki Oliver, back in November with some very cute photos.