A child killed, three injured in a shooting close to Soldan (St. Louis) High School after football jamboree

An 8-year old has died, two teens were injured and an adult was injured as well at a football jamboree near Soldan (St. Louis) High School on Friday.

In a separate incident, there were reports of shots fired at Parkway North High School, a different school in St. Louis that was also having a football jamboree.

As reported by WUSA9, police responded to a report of shots being fired with several people injured. This was after initially responding to a brawl with 100 students involved. Each person shot was transported to area hospitals.

The Soldan High School football jamboree had students from Miller Career Academy and Carnahan, Vashon and Roosevelt High Schools in attendance.