Football recruit named Harry Henderson committed to Rhode Island over Kentucky and Syracuse

The world is a strange place, but rarely more so than with Wednesday night’s recruiting news.

First oddity: The choice. The unrated and unranked Florida prospect in question held scholarship offers from Division I FBS power five programs Kentucky (SEC) and Syracuse (ACC). The safety also held an offer from Florida Atlantic.

Instead, he picked Rhode Island, an FCS program that finished 6-5 in the FCS Colonial Athletic Association (which, to be fair, may be the strongest FCS conference around right now).

If that decision wasn’t odd/unique enough, there’s this: The player’s name is Harry Henderson. As in 1987 Sasquatch-John Lithgow comedy Harry and the Hendersons.

Before you start checking, no, Harry Henderson isn’t a hoax. The rising senior is a safety for South Dade High School (Homestead, Fla.) in the Miami area. And his recruiting rise isn’t new, as he’s held a Kentucky scholarship offer for more than a year.

For whatever reason, Henderson decided now was the time to commit his future to Rhode Island. His commitment Tweet, which you can see above, didn’t directly address the reasons for Rhode Island, but one assumes the Rams must have made him a significant priority, with that attention shining through.

Either way, Rhode Island is clearly getting a potential program anchor with the addition of Henderson. While this Harry Henderson will bring elite athleticism to the Rams’ secondary, something tells us the program might very well have taken a flyer on the movie monster Harry Henderson, too. After all, he had the kind of size that you just can’t teach.