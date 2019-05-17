A girl emerges as star in Philadelphia high school baseball league

When people think of female baseball stars in Philadelphia, there is just one name that comes to mind: Moné Davis. Perhaps that will now change with the emergence of Janiya Victor.

An infielder for Batram High School (Philadelphia, Penn.) in the Philadelphia Public League, Victor is a back-to-back recipient of All-Public League honors, voted as the coaches second team shortstop for the American Division squad. As reported by the Philadelphia Tribune, she’s the only female voted to an All-League team for the second straight year.

According to Victor’s coach James Ockimey, the shortstop has been one of his most reliable and talented players since she emerged on the scene at a tryout two years ago. Because Victor is also a standout basketball player at Motivation High School (Philadelphia, Penn.), for which Ockimey is also a coach, he was familiar with her athleticism. That didn’t mean he was ready for her advanced skills on the baseball diamond, however.