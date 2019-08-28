USA Today Sports

A Louisiana high school football player is named De'Coldest Crawford

Photo: Photo: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

A Louisiana high school football player is named De'Coldest Crawford

Football

A Louisiana high school football player is named De'Coldest Crawford

By August 28, 2019

By: |

There are a number of great high school football names out there. Few, if any, can compete with De’Coldest Crawford.

Crawford, a wide receiver prospect from Green Oaks High School (Shreveport, La.), is still just a sophomore, so he’s growing into his potential. HIs name needs no such incubation period.

De’Coldest may very well be the most uniquely named young prospect in the country. As you’d expect, Crawford has quickly gained notoriety after his name was made public on a local newscast.

While he is just a sophomore, De’Coldest has already put in some time on the varsity squad. He earned catches in three straight games at the end of 2018.  Now he’s a go-to wide receiver entering Green Oaks’ 2019 season.

That all could make Crawford an eventual college recruit. If not, the sky’s the limit with a name like De’Coldest Crawford.

, , , , , Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/a-louisiana-high-school-football-player-is-named-decoldest-crawford?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
A Louisiana high school football player is named De'Coldest Crawford
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.