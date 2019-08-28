A Louisiana high school football player is named De'Coldest Crawford

There are a number of great high school football names out there. Few, if any, can compete with De’Coldest Crawford.

Crawford, a wide receiver prospect from Green Oaks High School (Shreveport, La.), is still just a sophomore, so he’s growing into his potential. HIs name needs no such incubation period.

De’Coldest may very well be the most uniquely named young prospect in the country. As you’d expect, Crawford has quickly gained notoriety after his name was made public on a local newscast.

Name of the century. pic.twitter.com/rGsfR19CaN — Gabe McDonald KPLC (@GabeMcDonald_) August 27, 2019

While he is just a sophomore, De’Coldest has already put in some time on the varsity squad. He earned catches in three straight games at the end of 2018. Now he’s a go-to wide receiver entering Green Oaks’ 2019 season.

That all could make Crawford an eventual college recruit. If not, the sky’s the limit with a name like De’Coldest Crawford.