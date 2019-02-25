USA Today Sports

A mic'd up 4-year-old hockey player made for the most adorable video

A mic'd up 4-year-old hockey player made for the most adorable video

Boys Ice Hockey

A mic'd up 4-year-old hockey player made for the most adorable video

By February 25, 2019

By: |

Hockey coach Jeremy Rupke has been teaching his 4-year-old son, Mason, how to play hockey. And while watching Mason be a typical 4-year-old out there on the ice, Rupke wondered what his son was thinking.

He had the brilliant idea of mic’ing up Mason during hockey practice, and the results were absolutely adorable.

We got to see (and hear!) the excitement as Mason finally got the hang of skating with both feet.

But generally, there was plenty of hilarity that goes with a 4-year-old saying the things 4-year-olds tend to say.

“Let me go, you old fat can.”

The entire video was so good.

, , Boys Ice Hockey, News, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/a-micd-up-4-year-old-hockey-player-made-for-the-most-adorable-video
A mic'd up 4-year-old hockey player made for the most adorable video
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.