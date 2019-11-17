Abilene ISD apologizes for 'Trump 'em Coogs' banner before El Paso football game

Abilene Independent School District officials in Texas are apologizing after a Cooper High School pep rally banner Friday morning led to some backlash on social media.

The banner, which reportedly featured the words “Trump ’em Coogs” written over the American flag, was questioned as racist and demeaning to their football opponents for Friday’s playoff game Del Valle High School of El Paso, Texas.

“Friday morning at the pep rally for Cooper High School’s football playoff game (Friday night) against El Paso Del Valle High School,” AISD officials said in a statement released Friday afternoon, “an extremely insensitive banner was displayed in the gym and for that the Abilene Independent School District and Cooper High School offers a sincere apology to Del Valle High School, its team, students, parents and the El Paso community at large.

“AISD wants to be clear that this banner and its message are completely unacceptable to the district and Cooper High School. This type of sentiment has no place in our society and certainly none in our school district or on the Cooper campus.