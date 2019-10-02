ACLU investigating Kentucky high school's Trump-themed run-thru banner

The American Civil Liberties Union announced it is investigating a Kentucky high school’s use of a Trump-themed run through banner at a school’s homecoming game last week.

As reported by Kentucky CBS affiliate WKYT, Anderson County (Kent.) High School finds itself in the civil liberties crosshairs after its football team used a run through banner for its homecoming game with the message: “Make America Great Again, Trump Those Patriots.”

An ACLU representative told WKYT that the issue with the banner is that it celebrated one political candidate and not the other, even if the literal interpretation of the banner simply indicates that the way to improve the country is for Anderson County to top its opponent.

Obviously, there are implications beyond the literal interpretation thanks to President Trump’s election mantra, and the policies he has supported that are controversial to many American communities.

Because of the available literal interpretation of the banner, Anderson County officials insist that no students involved in the making of the banner should be punished. The ACLU is now intervening to determine if that conclusion is fair to all students.