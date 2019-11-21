USA Today Sports

Across country, 34% of public, private high schools do not have access to athletic trainers, study shows

Photo: Courtney Pedroza/Clarksville

Across country, 34% of public, private high schools do not have access to athletic trainers, study shows

High School Sports

Across country, 34% of public, private high schools do not have access to athletic trainers, study shows

By November 21, 2019

By: |

A study recently showed that more than half of California schools either don’t have an athletic trainer who’s fully qualified or don’t employ one at all.

Another recent study reveals that this issue is not just prevalent in California.

It found that 34% of public and private high schools in the U.S. have no access to an athletic trainer. Also, 47% of schools that have access to athletic trainers only received part-time services.

“School districts, school education boards, state legislators and state athletic associations continue to take a reactive, rather than proactive, approach to addressing safety concerns,” Robert Huggins, the lead author of the study, said in a statement.

Similar to the study conducted for California, across the United States there is a difference in care between private and public schools. Among private schools, 45% had no access to an athletic trainer. For public schools, that number is at 31%.

“The safety of student athletes must be the top priority for schools with athletic programs, not just in rhetoric, but in allocation of resources to put the appropriate personnel in place,” NATA President Tory Lindley said in a statement.

The study was conducted by the Korey Stringer Institute. It was published in the Journal of Athletic Training, the National Athletic Trainers’ Association’s (NATA) scientific publication.

, , High School Sports, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/across-country-34-of-public-private-high-schools-do-not-have-access-to-athletic-trainers-study-shows
Across country, 34% of public, private high schools do not have access to athletic trainers, study shows
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.