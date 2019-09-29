USA Today Sports

Four-star guard Adam Miller announces top six schools

Photo: Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative

Four-star guard Adam Miller announces top six schools

Boys Basketball

Four-star guard Adam Miller announces top six schools

By September 29, 2019

By: |

Adam Miller, one of the top high school basketball guards in the nation, released his top six schools on Saturday afternoon.

The Morgan Park (Chicago) guard took to Twitter to announce he is considering playing at the next level at Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville and Wake Forest.

Miller is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 player in Illinois, the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 31 player overall in the class of 2020.

Last season, he was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and was named to the ALL-USA Illinois First Team after averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Miller is listed at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds. He had 11 offers, according to 247Sports.

In Nike EYBL this summer, he averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on Mac Irvin Fire 17U. At the Peach Jam, 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists, according to D1Circuit.

, , , , , , , , , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/adam-miller-announces-top-six-schools
Four-star guard Adam Miller announces top six schools
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.