Chicago 4-star G Adam Miller commits to Illinois

Adam Miller won’t be straying too far from home for college basketball after all.

A four-star guard for Morgan Park, Miller committed to Illinois Thursday. The Chi-town superstar picked Illinois ahead of fellow finalists Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville and Wake Forest. In the end, the desire to play and have an impact closer to home stood out.

“I’ve played ball all around this state my whole life, I wanted to go somewhere where I could be bigger than life and I feel like that’s at Illinois as a basketball player,” Miller told 247Sports.

“I could have played at any school in the country, because I’m skilled and talented but more importantly I’m tough so it was more than just basketball.”

Of Miller’s six finalist schools, he took official visits to only Illinois and Arizona. He eventually decided Illinois was the right fit for him, and may have left Illini fans excited in the process; Miller averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while starring on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring.

Now he gets to return to focusing on his final star turn for Morgan Park. So far, that’s off to a rousing start.