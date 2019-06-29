Adam Sandler stops by New Jersey high school to shoot hoops before gig

Adam Sandler needed some of the high quality H2O that he slung as the “Water Boy” when he shot some hoops at St. John Vianney High School (Holmdel, N.J.) on Wednesday.

The actor and comedian crashed a Lancers’ girls basketball practice before his gig at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

When the “Happy Gilmore” star arrived with his young daughter, one half of the gym was designated for the Sandler clan while the Lancers continued their practice on the other end. Sandler’s daughter also ventured to the Lancer side of the gym where SJV assistant coach Lyndsay Rowe offered her some layup lessons.

SJV assistant athletic director Pat Smith escorted Sandler to the nearby school.

SJV coach Dawn Karpell was on the far end of the court when she saw some of her players not practicing and looking over by the entrance. They were completely caught off guard by the surprise visit.

“One of the girls said to me, ‘that kind of looks like Adam Sandler,’” Karpell said. “I was like no, c’mon!”

Karpell said that Sandler insisted that they keep the practice going. When it was time to leave, Sandler posed for a group photo.

“It was so funny, and with the girls, it was just like forget it, we couldn’t practice anymore,” Karpell said. “We didn’t want to bother him, but he was really nice to pose for a picture with us.”