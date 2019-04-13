adidas Gauntlet: 2020 PG K.D. Johnson taking his time with recruitment  

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Game Elite (Ga.) point guard K.D. Johnson won’t pretend like this was planned; he simply chalks it up to the result of accomplishing his goal of outworking all comers this spring/summer.

“That’s really all I want to do,” said Johnson, a junior.

What he’s accomplished as a result of said goal is leading the Spartanburg, S.C., regional qualifier of the adidas Gauntlet in scoring, averaging 25 points a game.

“I didn’t know this would happen, but I’m just out there giving it my all,” Johnson said. “It’s cool to be the top scorer, but I’m more interested in getting the wins. That’s the only thing that matters to me.”

Through three games, Johnson has Game Elite sitting at 2-1; this past high school season he led Southwest Dekalb High School (Decatur, Ga.) to the state Final Four, averaging 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists a game.

That level of production in one of the most competitive states in the country has got schools like Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia, North Florida and Georgia Tech, among many others, all giving chase.

Johnson said, while he’d be open to any schools that would like to jump in to his recruitment, he’s content with his extensive list as it stands.

“I’m not one of those guys that is waiting on a specific school,” Johnson said. “I don’t plan to cut my list down until around August, so I’ll see what I get in that time. I feel like if a school wants me then they’ll reach out, if not I’ve got great options already.”