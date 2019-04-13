adidas Gauntlet: 2020 Xavier commit Dwon Odom '50-50' on reclassifying to 2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Last July, Atlanta Celtics point guard Dwon Odom committed to Xavier fully planning to suit up for the Musketeers for the 2020-21 season.

That plan may change, depending on “whether me and my mom feel I’m ready or not.”

“I’m eligible to do it and everything, I just have to see if it’s the right decision,” Odom said. “Me and my mom talk about it every day; I would say I’m about 50-50 on that decision right now.”

Odom was clutch in the Celtics’ 64-62 win over Game Elite (Fla.) on Saturday, sinking the game-winning shot on a blow-by layup as time expired.

Odom finished with 12 points, seven assists and three rebounds in the win.

“I’m really confident with the ball and driving and finishing is what I do best,” Odom said. “So when we had the ball with the game tied I felt pretty confident I could get a basket.”

Makes sense for a player that led St. Francis High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) to a state title this past season, averaging 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds a game.

“It was the perfect way to finish,” Odom said. “I feel like with the decision I’ll know more when I can really think about it after school is out at the end of May. By June I’ll make a final decision on ether I’ll reclass to 2019 or not.”