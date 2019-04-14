adidas Gauntlet: N.C. 2021 PG Carter Whitt wants in-state powerhouses to offer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Team Loaded (N.C.) point guard Carter Whitt knows that it’s an atypical goal, but he also knows that accomplishing it would be telling regarding his development.

While most players dream of having the highest scoring average in spring/summer ball, Whitt is focused on having the top assist-to-turnovers ratio; such is the life for one of the top floor generals on the adidas Gauntlet.

“I just think that would be a good goal for what I do and how I want to develop,” Whitt said.

Attaining that goal would likely get the attention of the two schools Whitt would like to earn offers from this spring/summer.

“Duke and North Carolina,” Whitt said. “I grew up 30 minutes from there, so I’ve watched both of those schools all my life. It doesn’t mean that I’ll go there or not go there, but, like most guys, I want the option.”

Whitt certainly isn’t hurting for big offers with North Carolina State and Virginia already pulling the proverbial trigger on the 6-foot-2 playmaker.

“It was really cool seeing them go win the national championship,” Whitt said. “Just seeing that they’re always contending to play on that stage is big.”

As a sophomore, Whitt can’t begin direct communication with college coaches until June 15; he said he plans to “set up some visits after the first couple of live periods.”

“I’ll just see how things go after that,” Whitt said. “I’m younger so I’m not in any kind of hurry. I’m just trying to get better this summer. I want to take my game to another level.”