adidas Gauntlet: UNC commit Day’Ron Sharpe motivated to kickoff spring/summer ball

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – From winning the adidas Gauntlet to ascending in the national rankings to being in strong position for postseason all-star games next year like McDonald’s All American and Jordan Brand, Day’Ron Sharpe’s goals for spring/summer ball aren’t atypical of most elite high school basketball players.

What separates Sharpe is that his focus isn’t on the accolades, it’s on the work.

“My only goal this spring is to get better,” Sharpe said. “You can’t skip steps; if I get better then everything else will take care of itself.”

Sharpe was one of the best this past season, averaging 17.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a game while shooting 60 percent from the field to lead South Central High School (Winterville, N.C.) to a 30-1 record, a state title and a No. 6 ranking in USA Today’s Super 25.

“It was the perfect season because we all worked hard and we got it done,” said Sharpe, a junior forward who is committed to North Carolina. “I feel like it was the perfect way for me to go into the spring.”

Last week in his first event of the spring, Sharpe averaged 22.5 points and 13 rebounds for Garner Road (N.C.), who finished 4-0.

Through three games at the adidas Gauntlet, Sharpe is averaging 15.2 points and eight rebounds a game for the Bulldogs (2-1).

Sharpe said he’s well aware that, as a North Carolina commit, he’ll undergo a certain level of scrutiny, but was quick to add that other people’s expectations “could never compare to my own.”

“I’m hard on myself because I really want to be the best that I can be,” Sharpe said. “The only person’s expectations I’m worried about living up to are Coach Roy’s (Williams). Other than that, I’m working on getting more agile, stronger, more mobile and I want to improve my jump shot. I’m putting everything in to that; it’s the only thing I’m focused on.”