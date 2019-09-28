Blind Arizona running back scores touchdown in varsity debut

Phoenix Brophy Prep football coach Jason Jewell brought 15-year-old sophomore running back Adonis Watt up to varsity this week against Phoenix Alhambra.

Watt, who is blind, scored his first varsity touchdown from a yard out in the first quarter of Brophy’s 56-6 victory at Alhambra on Friday.

“This was truly a special moment for Adonis and our football program,” Jewell said in a text. “Our kids were so fired up after it happened, you should have seen our sideline. … Adonis is an inspiration to us all.”

Last year, Watt ran for two touchdowns in a freshman football game against Mesa Mountain View.

His story has been well-documented. He grew up in Phoenix, gradually beginning to lose his sight when he was 5. He was diagnosed with a rare condition of congenital glaucoma.