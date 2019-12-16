After big victory, St. John Bosco hangs on to top spot in Super 25

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) took hold of the No. 1 ranking in the Super 25 just two weeks ago, after the team upset Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California).

This week, another big victory kept them at one.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 17

St. John Bosco took care of then-No. 7 De La Salle (Concord, California) in a 49-28 win Saturday, claiming the CIF State Open Division Championship. The victory is another over a top-10 team and helped the Braves finish 13-1. Their one loss was to Mater Dei in the regular season.

DJ Uiagalelei threw for 398 yards with four touchdown passes vs. De La Salle. The five-star recruit also had a rushing touchdown and 64 yards on the ground.

Uiagalelei told the Press-Telegram that he thinks his team will be the undisputed national champion.

“That’s been our goal since day one, you know?” he told the Press-Telegram. “That’s what we’ve been working for since January, for 11 months, and I’m just happy to do it.”

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) also wrapped up its season with a championship. The team beat Edgewater (Orlando, Florida) 28-23 in the Class 7A Florida state championship Saturday. The Raiders finished 14-0, and are eligible for the GEICO Bowl Series.

Duncanville (Texas) still has some work to do if it wants to finish with a state championship. The No. 2 team in the country certainly has shown it’s capable of winning a title this season, though, knocking off Rockwall (Texas) 56-14 last game.

Duncanville will play No. 7 North Shore (Houston, Texas) Saturday for a Texas Class 6A state championship. A season ago, Duncanville and North Shore both squared off in the final and North Shore won on a hail mary.

If Duncanville wants revenge from last season, it might have to do so without its star quarterback. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Jackson left the game against Rockwall after suffering an injury.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Duncanville coach Reginald Samples said that Ja’Quinden Jackson might’ve torn his left ACL. He added that the team will likely know by Monday. At the time this article was published, there was no official update on the injury.