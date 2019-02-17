After his controversial suspension from the WIAA was lifted in court, a Waterford (Wis.) wrestler earns a chance to win another state title

RACINE – From the court to the mat, the last two weeks have been victorious for Waterford sophomore Hayden Halter.
Halter, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, advanced to the Division 1 individual state meet next weekend with a sectional title on Saturday at Racine Horlick.
Just eight days prior, Halter received an injunction from a Racine County Circuit Court judge to lift a suspension given by the WIAA that would have kept last year’s 106-pound state champion from wrestling in any postseason competitions.
After making statements in the court and on the mat Halter delivered another after a 7-1 decision over Waukesha South’s Joey Rozanski in the sectional final match Saturday.
“A lot of people have been talking a lot about it, hoping I was done for the year and saying stuff like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to state,’ ” said Halter, who transferred to Waterford after competing for Burlington as a freshman. “Now that I am, they’re quiet. It’s a good feeling.”
Initially, Halter’s season looked to be over after he received two unsportsmanlike penalties toward the end of his victory in a Southern Lakes Conference championship match against Union Grove’s Cade Willis on Feb. 2.
The first call came in the closing seconds of the match, when the referee awarded a point to Ellis for an escape. The match was already in hand, but Halter appeared to question the call as he lined up to shake hands seconds later at the conclusion of the match, video of the match indicates.