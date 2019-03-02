After his death, Indiana basketball player's sectional game through his little brother's eyes

FREMONT — Teagan Keenoy stepped off the Bethany Christian basketball team bus at 5 p.m. Friday. It had been a somber hour and 15 minute ride to Fremont where his big brother’s high school sectional game was about to tipoff.

The players, though, had been so kind to him.

Teagan sat with Bethany freshman starter Beck Willems. Beck joked with him about how long it was taking to get to the game. The two made silly bets on what time the bus would pull into Fremont High.

As Bethany coach Ryan Gingerich emerged from the bus in front of the high school, he pointed to Teagan standing on the sidewalk. “This is the guy,” he said.

Eleven-year-old Teagan was there, doing everything with the Bethany basketball team, because his big brother wasn’t.

KeShawn Smith, Bethany’s standout player and Teagan’s older brother, died in a car crash Feb. 23, on his way to a basketball recruiting trip at Huntington University.

When Gingerich got the news, he broke down crying. The next day, he went to visit Liza Keenoy, Smith’s mom. Her first words were: “You guys are playing Friday. KeShawn would want you playing.”

Gingerich invited Teagan to be part of the team for the sectional game, a reminder of just how wonderful Smith was. To be with the players as they rode the bus, to sit on the bench, to go into the locker room.

Teagan was ecstatic.

Remembering KeShawn

The atmosphere was strange inside Fremont High Friday. People were cheering. Music was blaring. But sadness crept in at every turn.

Between the Bethany student section’s shouts of “Defense!” and “Let’s go Bruins!” was this chorus: “Thank you KeShawn.”

Bethany and Fremont both wore warm-up shirts in memory of No. 34. Fans had black shirts emblazoned on the back with “Smith 34.” The student section wore royal blue T-shirts that said, “Play for KeKe.”