After just one year, Reese (Mich.) head coach Scott Long facing embezzlement lawsuit

Scott Long Jr. was the head coach at Reese (Mich.) High School for a grand total of one season. In that year, his team struggled to a 2-7 record, he came under fire for of the field issues and he was eventually charged with embezzlement, allegedly in connection with a team fundraiser.

Now Long is headed to court to formally face the charges against him.

As reported by MLive, Long was charged March 8 with embezzling between $1,000 – $20,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization, in this case from a fundraiser for the football team. While it had not previously released any formal statement about his status, Reese Superintendent Keith Wetters confirmed to MLive that Long is no longer employed by the district.

Whether he’s employed by anyone in the near future depends on what a judge or jury thinks of the case against him.

Embezzlement is no small charge against anyone, and it could land Long in jail; the amount of money Long is accused of embezzling counts as a Class B felony, which would bring a fine of up to $15,000 and a sentence of up to 20 years (though likely closer to five years).

For now, Long is focused on his court date (still pending) while Reese High School is focused on the next football season, without him.