After protest by players, Taylor County (Perry, Florida) football coach Maurice Belser steps down

Hot and tense.

That was the description provided about the atmosphere at Sunday night’s emergency meeting called for Taylor County’s football team.

What happened at the end left the Bulldogs without a head coach heading into their Week 1 regular-season home game against Dixie County.

Maurice Belser, who had only been head coach and athletic director for a matter of seven weeks, quit after players publicly protested his coaching methodology and treatment of players over summer workouts and in the first weeks of organized practice.

“He said, ‘You want me to leave? If you want me to leave, I’m gone,’” said Taylor County’s long-time de facto team mom and sideline photographer Amy Kallschmidt-Sadler, who was in attendance. “It was not good.”