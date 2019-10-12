After visiting Louisville, 3-star Jordan Watkins decommits from Kentucky football

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Less than one week after visiting Louisville for the Cards’ win over Boston College, Butler wide receiver Jordan Watkins has decommitted from Kentucky.

“I want to thank all of Big Blue Nation for supporting me throughout these several months,” Watkins wrote in a note on Twitter. “One of the best fan bases in college football. I also want to thank all of the coaches at the University of Kentucky for recruiting me and making me and my family feel at home! With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Kentucky. I think it is best for me to open my recruitment back up and continue on my journey.”

A three-star prospect according to Rivals.com, Watkins is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the state’s senior class. Louisville, Purdue and Rutgers are his other reported Power 5 conference scholarship offers.

Through seven games, Watkins has totaled 27 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns. He also has gained 67 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and returned one punt for a touchdown.

Watkins initially committed to Kentucky in June, continuing a string of success for the program recruiting the city of Louisville.

The Wildcats still hold a commitment from three-star Male wide receiver Izayah Cummings in the 2020 class. In the 2019 class, Kentucky signed four players from Louisville, including four-star prospects Jared Casey and J.J. Weaver.

Earlier this week, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops expressed confidence his staff would be able to close the 2020 class on a high note despite a three-game losing streak. Stoops and his assistant spent part of the bye week visiting recruits.

“It’s good for us to get on the road, to continue to get in front of the prospects that we have committed, to continue to recruit and put the finishing touches on this class,” Stoops said. “… In my eyes, we have an opportunity to have one of the most significant classes in, certainly in my tenure. I can’t go back into the history of this place, but in my time here this can be a very impressive group.”

Prior to Watkins’ decommitment, Kentucky’s class was ranked 22nd nationally by Rivals.com.