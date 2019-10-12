Five-star WR Agiye Hall's top 7 schools are contenders, historic powerhouses, and Arizona State

Agiye Hall, the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, announced his top seven schools. Most were the usual suspects. Contenders, historic powerhouses, the typical group that competes for the top players in the country.

He tweeted a graphic with Oklahoma, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Alabama and Texas on it. The seventh program: Arizona State University.

ASU’s recruitment profile has drastically changed since the hiring of Herm Edwards as head coach. The 2020 class includes athletes from states including Ohio and Georgia, the first time a football player from either of those two states has committed to the Sun Devils since Marcus Ball of Ohio in 2013.

With a 4-1 record to start 2019 behind true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels, and at least 28 freshmen getting playing time this season, the coaching staff does not play to seniority. With that, the collegiate success of now-New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry and commitment of 2020 WR Chad Johnson Jr., Hall likely sees potential at ASU.

But the Sun Devils have a lot of work to do to match up with the other contenders for Hall’s services. It’s one thing to play freshmen; it’s a whole different story to win high-profile bowl games consistently.

Oklahoma’s passing attack has produced back-to-back Heisman winners and is infiltrating its way into the NFL. Clemson and Alabama have won two of the last four Championship Games, and Georgia appeared in one. LSU and Texas are historic powerhouses whose reputations precede them.

Hall is listed as the No. 1 wide receiver on the 247Sports Composite, No. 2 player in Florida and No. 15 player in the Class of 2021.

He has a whopping 42 offers — and his junior season at Armwood (Seffner, Florida) only halfway over.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete looks to be an upcoming great collegiate wide receiver.

Will he stick to a traditional power? Or is Hall going to Herm Edwards’ and recruiting director Antonio Pierce’s first five-star commit?